Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Sysco were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 131.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 33,707 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 22.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 13.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Sysco Stock Up 0.5 %

SYY opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.