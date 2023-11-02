Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

