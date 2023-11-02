Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TARS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $137,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 902,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,543,286.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 1,604 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $28,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $81,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $137,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 902,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,543,286.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,604 shares of company stock worth $410,312. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals



Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

