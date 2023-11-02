Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.30-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.26.

Teleflex Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $13.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.45. The company had a trading volume of 30,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,914. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Teleflex has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 7.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Teleflex by 34.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Teleflex by 6.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.