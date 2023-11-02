TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Director Darren Entwistle Buys 12,230 Shares

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) Director Darren Entwistle purchased 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.36 per share, with a total value of C$200,081.58.

TELUS stock opened at C$22.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a one year low of C$21.16 and a one year high of C$29.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.70.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.165272 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins reduced their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.25.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

