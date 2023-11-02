Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,580 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63,925,369.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,310,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310,298 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,718 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,056,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,194,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TME. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.72.

NYSE TME opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

