Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.60 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Tennant’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Tennant updated its FY23 guidance to $5.70-6.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$6.10 EPS.

Tennant Stock Performance

NYSE TNC opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Tennant has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 19.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CJS Securities raised Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Tennant

In other Tennant news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,907.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $385,534.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,713.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $130,504.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,907.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,688 shares of company stock worth $1,139,863. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 333.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tennant in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tennant by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tennant by 313.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

