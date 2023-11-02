Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Announces $1.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Ternium has increased its dividend by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ternium has a payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ternium to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

NYSE:TX opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. Ternium has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.23). Ternium had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ternium will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,512,000 after buying an additional 827,276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 590.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 348,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ternium by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 129.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 297,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 167,844 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ternium by 7.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 223,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TX. StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

