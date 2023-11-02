Ternium S.A. (TX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.10 on November 16th

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Ternium has increased its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ternium has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ternium to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $36.38 on Thursday. Ternium has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.23). Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 1,971.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

