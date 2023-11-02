The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,486 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

