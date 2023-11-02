The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $53.90. 1,926,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,708,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

