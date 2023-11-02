The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,698 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.11% of Kroger worth $38,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Kroger by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.