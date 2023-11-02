The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,927 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $44,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 35,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 56,719 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 414,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.56. 137,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

