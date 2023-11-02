The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,366 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REAX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 64.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 56.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of REAX stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $185.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.31 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 120.34% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. Equities analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

