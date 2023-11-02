The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 88.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 18.5 %

SMG stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,480 shares of company stock worth $6,655,981. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.