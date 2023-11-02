The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,891 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $29,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $88.07 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.93 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

