The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,478,404,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,035,000 after buying an additional 81,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
Travelers Companies Stock Performance
Travelers Companies stock opened at $169.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
