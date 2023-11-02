Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $122.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $100.53 and a 1-year high of $138.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average of $127.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2,647.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 161.6% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 100.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

