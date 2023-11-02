Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,394,253 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 812,600 shares.The stock last traded at $3.41 and had previously closed at $3.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWKS. TD Cowen cut Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.92 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens AG bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,109,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,837,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,032 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,470,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 1,032,267 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 31.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,195,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 995,736 shares during the period. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

