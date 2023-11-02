TNC Coin (TNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $598.45 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $598.45 million and $26,922.98 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10312276 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $26,391.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

