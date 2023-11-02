TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE BLD traded up $11.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.03. The company had a trading volume of 46,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $307.54. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.52 and its 200-day moving average is $249.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BLD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock worth $2,263,881. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

