Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $213.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $214.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.