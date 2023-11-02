Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) CEO Chong Chan Teo Purchases 1,057,519 Shares of Stock

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) CEO Chong Chan Teo acquired 1,057,519 shares of Treasure Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $190,353.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,661,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,108.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Treasure Global Stock Down 8.0 %

TGL stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Treasure Global Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 320.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Treasure Global Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Treasure Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Treasure Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Treasure Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

