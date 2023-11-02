Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.81

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSLGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 15600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.

Tree Island Steel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$81.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.19.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

