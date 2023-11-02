TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Director Robert C. Kreidler Purchases 10,000 Shares

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Kreidler bought 10,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,675.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 629.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Articles

