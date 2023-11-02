TrueFi One Day Volume Reaches $6.20 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $42.68 million and $6.20 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,071,203,485 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,071,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.0396014 USD and is up 7.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $5,785,074.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.