Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.77.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $370.88 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

