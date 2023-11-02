Tyro Payments Limited (ASX:TYR) Insider Fiona Pak-Poy Purchases 20,000 Shares

Tyro Payments Limited (ASX:TYR – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Pak-Poy purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$18,580.00 ($11,834.39).

Tyro Payments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Payments and Banking. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

