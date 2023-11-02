UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

UFPI stock opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.18.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

In other news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

