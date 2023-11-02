Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Buys 10,171 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 10,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $71,603.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,182,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.57 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. Ultralife Co. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULBI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultralife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ultralife by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Ultralife during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

