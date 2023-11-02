United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of USLM stock opened at $192.69 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $226.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.36 and its 200-day moving average is $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.76.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 24.95%.

In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total transaction of $106,977.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,917.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total transaction of $1,020,130.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,784.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total transaction of $106,977.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,917.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

