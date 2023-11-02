Unpack Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) Latest Quarterly SEC 10-Q Filing

PNW has seen positive revenue growth over the past three years, with a $149 million increase in operating revenues less fuel and purchased power expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Management has implemented initiatives to strengthen governance and consideration of social issues, and has identified market risks related to changes in interest rates, commodity prices, investments, and equity. Key performance metrics have improved, with pension and other postretirement benefits increasing and a higher ROI than the cost of capital. PNW is mitigating risks through various commodity instruments and a risk management committee. It is also focusing on policy advocacy, performance improvement, and communication to drive long-term growth and competitiveness.

Financials

Revenue growth over the past three years has been positive, with a $149 million increase in operating revenues less fuel and purchased power expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Operations and maintenance, customer growth, and rate increases have been the primary drivers of this growth. Non-operating costs have decreased over time, with the most significant decrease occurring between the first and second periods. Operating costs have remained relatively stable. The company’s net income margin is 5.44 million USD, which is an improvement from the previous year’s 5.38 million USD. This is higher than the industry average, indicating the company is performing well.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Management has established a Social Issues Committee Framework, an ESG Strategic Framework, and an ESG Narrative to focus on strengthening governance and consideration of social issues. These initiatives have been successful in driving growth and improving profitability by informing strategic direction, incorporating best practices, and driving enterprise-wide alignment and accountability. Management assesses the company’s competitive position in the industry by managing market risks related to changes in interest rates, commodity prices, investments, and benefit plan assets. They highlight the risk of changing interest rates, equity risk, and commodity price risk. Management has identified market risks related to changes in interest rates, commodity prices, investments, and equity. To mitigate these risks, they use various commodity instruments, such as futures, forwards, options, and swaps. They also have a risk management committee to ensure compliance with risk management policies.

The company’s key performance metrics have improved over the past year, with pension and other postretirement benefits increasing. These changes are in line with the company’s long-term goals. The company’s ROI is higher than its cost of capital, indicating that it is generating value for shareholders. PNW does not have a market share as it is a growth company. There are no plans for market expansion or consolidation mentioned in the context information.

Rising interest rates, regulation of greenhouse gas emissions, volatile fuel and purchased power costs, investment performance of assets, liquidity of wholesale power markets, shortfalls in insurance coverage, new accounting requirements, and system conditions and operating risks are external factors that pose risks to the company’s operations and financial performance. PNW assesses and manages cybersecurity risks through its risk management committee, which consists of officers and key management personnel. They oversee company-wide activities to ensure compliance with stated policies and use various commodity instruments to hedge purchases and sales. Yes, there are legal proceedings, environmental matters, Superfund-related matters, and other disputes that could impact the company’s financial position or reputation. PNW is addressing these issues by providing information in its 2022 Form 10-K and Notes 4, 8, and Combined Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

The board of directors is not mentioned in the context information, so there is no information available about its composition or any changes in leadership or independence. PNW does not appear to have any information regarding its commitment to diversity and inclusion in its governance practices and workforce. There is no mention of board diversity. PNW has identified 23 Priority Sustainability Issues and established a Social Issues Committee Framework and ESG Strategic Framework to guide their work. They have also developed an ESG Narrative to communicate their commitment to clean energy, customer experience, energy access and reliability, safety and health. They are benchmarking best practices and advocating for policy to support their goals.

The company’s forward-looking guidance is based on its ESG Strategic Framework, which is built on three pillars: policy advocacy, performance improvement, and communication. This framework is informed by the company’s Priority Sustainability Issues and Social Issues Committee Framework, which prioritize clean energy, customer experience, energy access, and safety and health. PNW is factoring in increased demand for infrastructure additions and upgrades, capital replacements, and new customer construction. It plans to fund these projects with internally generated cash and external financings, such as long-term debt and stock issuances. No, there is no indication of investments or strategic shifts in the forward-looking guidance that demonstrate the company’s commitment to long-term growth and competitiveness.

