Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.45-$7.76 EPS.

Unum Group Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Unum Group by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.