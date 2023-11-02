Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.98

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 8518481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -580.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

