US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.219 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OBIL opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $50.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Free Report) by 118.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

