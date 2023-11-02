US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTWO opened at $47.81 on Thursday. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26.

About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

