US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on November 3rd

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.148 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UTWY opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $51.77.
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile
