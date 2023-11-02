US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ UTRE opened at $48.49 on Thursday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $50.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- HUB Cyber Security, the next big thing in cybersecurity?
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.