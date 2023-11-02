US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ UTRE opened at $48.49 on Thursday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $50.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

