US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
UTHY stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- HUB Cyber Security, the next big thing in cybersecurity?
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.