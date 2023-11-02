US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

UTHY stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

