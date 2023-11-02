US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
UFIV opened at $47.52 on Thursday. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76.
About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF
