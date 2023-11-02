Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 3rd

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Utah Medical Products Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $287.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.24. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.53.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
