Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 3rd

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $287.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.24. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

