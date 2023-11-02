V.F. Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of V.F. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. V.F. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 541.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 279,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 235,692 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in V.F. by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 153,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

