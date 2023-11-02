VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ANGL)

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

ANGL stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

