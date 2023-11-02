Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.16 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.