Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $6,004,000.

VEA opened at $42.68 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

