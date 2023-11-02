Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $271.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.72 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

