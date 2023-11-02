Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 974.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,885 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

