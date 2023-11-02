Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $155.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average of $161.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

