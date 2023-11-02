Vapotherm (VAPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.20) per share for the quarter. Vapotherm has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. On average, analysts expect Vapotherm to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. 236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.14. Vapotherm has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $23.65.

Insider Transactions at Vapotherm

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vapotherm

In other Vapotherm news, CEO Joseph Army purchased 27,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $84,580.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,706 shares in the company, valued at $722,922.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 79,234 shares of company stock worth $262,953. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 46.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period.

About Vapotherm

(Get Free Report)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.