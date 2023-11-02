Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,488 shares of company stock worth $5,795,979. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $189.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.60. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.30 and a 52 week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.32.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

